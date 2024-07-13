Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially put home on market for eye-popping price

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separation is official, as the two are now selling their shared luxury home in Beverly Hills.

The former lovenest of Ben and Jen has been publicly listed since Thursday. The 38,000-square-foot home can be purchased for a whopping $68 million.

It includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, as well as a pool, sports facilities, a home theater, and a bar.

According to the Zillow ad, the mansion has been renovated to the highest quality standards.

However, viewing will be strictly limited in order to weed out those who want a peek inside the A-list home but aren't actually interested in buying, a celebrity estate agent told PEOPLE.

The actor and singer bought the property for $60 million in May 2023.

Rumors have been swirling for two months that the couple, who have been married since 2022, have secretly called it quits.