Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet for cozy post-divorce outing

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January, but the exes sure looked cozy on the red carpet for their new movie premiere!

Jennifer Lopez (l.) and Ben Affleck appeared quite cozy on the red carpet on Monday night, despite the fact that they finalized their divorce in January! © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday night, the stars stood close together as Ben placed his hand on his 56-year-old ex-wife's waist on a New York City red carpet.

Could this mean that Bennifer 2.0 is making yet another comeback? Not so fast, though, as the night out seems to be all business.

The premiere celebrated J.Lo's new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which the 53-year-old Argo star executive produced through his company, Artist Equity.

The musical thriller follows two men in a Latin American prison amid a dictatorship. As one escapes into the fantasy world of old Hollywood films, Jennifer enters the picture as a fictional film diva named Aurora, who transforms into a murderous spider when kissed.

In a nod to her role, J.Lo hit the red carpet in an unusual green and black gown that featured a sculpted bodice that mimicked the shape of a spider's mouth.

The On the Floor artist was first romantically linked to Ben in the early aughts, when the fan-favorite pair got engaged before the two called things off.

They rekindled their relationship in 2021, tied the knot the following year, and announced their split in 2024.