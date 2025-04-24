Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to war over their marital home!

Los Angeles, California - Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at odds over their pricey marital mansion in Beverly Hills?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (l.) are reportedly disagreeing over the sale of their Beverly Hills marital mansion. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, the exes are reportedly disagreeing over the sale of their $68 million home.

Insiders dished that while the Oscar-winner is looking to drop the hefty price of their previously shared mansion to get the property off their hands, J.Lo is still hoping for a buyer.

The ex-spouses reportedly overpaid for the lavish mansion when they purchased it back in May 2023.

Realtors are even saying that the Let's Get Loud hitmaker and The Accountant star are asking way too much for the vacant home, suggesting that the two would need to drop the price at least 15% if they hope to sell it.

The home has been sitting on the market for nine months, and insiders are alleging that the recent Los Angeles wildfires are also a factor as to why the home hasn't sold yet.