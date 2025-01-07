Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalize divorce and hash out financial terms

Los Angeles, California - The era of Bennifer 2.0 has officially come to an end as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reach a settlement in their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck have reached a settlement in their divorce four months after the singer initially filed. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

TMZ revealed Monday that the A-list exes had settled their divorce in court, over four months after J.Lo initially filed for the dissolution of their marriage.

The outlet reports that though they didn't have a prenup, both will maintain their respective profits earned over the course of the marriage.

There will also reportedly be no spousal support payments.

Details of the agreement regarding their shared $61 million mansion remain "confidential," and the lavish home is still on the market.

Jennifer's divorce filing from August 20, 2024, revealed that she and the 52-year-old Air director had quietly split in April of last year after two years of marriage.

Their love story took Hollywood by storm, as their marriage came nearly two decades after the two had called off their first engagement in the early aughts.

During their time apart, the 55-year-old Marry Me star wed Marc Anthony and welcomed two children together, while Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids.

Ben split from the 13 Going on 30 actor in 2018, while J.Lo and Marc divorced in 2014.