Jennifer Lopez seemingly avoids Ben Affleck at latest awkward encounter

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest sighting appeared a bit icy as the exes seemingly avoided each other!

Awkward. Jennifer Lopez (r) and Ben Affleck (l) seemingly avoided each other at their kids' school play over the weekend. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Viral images of the exes arriving at an LA playhouse for their respective kids' show seemingly suggest that there was a bit of tension in the air.

J.Lo pulled up to the event with her manager Benny Medina and her mom Guadalupe to support her daughter Emme.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winner arrived with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel (13) to watch their 16-year-old, Fin (formerly known as Seraphina).

Page Six reports that the Get Right hitmaker didn't interact with Ben or Garner – even though she was seen within eyeshot of them.

But Samuel was captured chatting with the Hustlers star outside the playhouse, so perhaps things aren't that tense between the former blended family.

Still, the alleged shift in Bennifer's post-divorce dynamic is awkward since they were last seen on good terms back in October.