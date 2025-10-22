Bennifer 3.0? Insiders reveal where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand after reunion

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion has ignited reconciliation chatter – but does that mean that Bennifer is really back on?

An insider told Us Weekly that the exes' brief reunion at The Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere earlier this month was just that because "there's nothing going on between them."

Per another tipster, J.Lo "feels more comfortable in her skin than ever" and has a "sense of independence and peace about her."

"She's in a really good headspace right now," the source added.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker first got together with Ben in the early aughts, but the two called it quits in 2004 before rekindling their romance in 2021.

Now, though, she has reportedly "accepted her relationship with Ben ran its course."

Meanwhile, a third source added that J.Lo – who recently admitted that she never experienced "real love" from any of her exes – is "grateful for the lessons she's learned" from her marriage to the Oscar winner and "has no regrets."