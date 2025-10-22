Bennifer 3.0? Insiders reveal where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand after reunion
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion has ignited reconciliation chatter – but does that mean that Bennifer is really back on?
An insider told Us Weekly that the exes' brief reunion at The Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere earlier this month was just that because "there's nothing going on between them."
Per another tipster, J.Lo "feels more comfortable in her skin than ever" and has a "sense of independence and peace about her."
"She's in a really good headspace right now," the source added.
The Let's Get Loud hitmaker first got together with Ben in the early aughts, but the two called it quits in 2004 before rekindling their romance in 2021.
Now, though, she has reportedly "accepted her relationship with Ben ran its course."
Meanwhile, a third source added that J.Lo – who recently admitted that she never experienced "real love" from any of her exes – is "grateful for the lessons she's learned" from her marriage to the Oscar winner and "has no regrets."
J.Lo is "on top of the world" after Ben Affleck divorce
One tipster explained that despite her divorce from Ben, J.Lo is "coming off a high with the movie opening," adding that it's "fueling her confidence, she feels on top of the world."
As for whether there's any hope for Bennifer 3.0, the second insider shared that "there's still a lot of love between them, but they both understand they shouldn't be married."
Another informant doubled down by emphasizing that their cozy red carpet reunion was "a work thing" and that they no longer have a "deep" relationship.
