Jennifer Lopez claps back at critics of risqué tour looks: "You'd be naked too!"
Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez had a fierce clap back to criticism of her risqué performance looks as she kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday.
The multi-hyphenate sported a bejeweled, green bodysuit for her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, leaving little to the imagination with its dramatic cut-outs around her mid-riff.
At one point, J.Lo addressed those who say her outfits are a bit too sexy for a 56-year-old to be rocking on stage.
"I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, 'cuz they do say funny things too," she said, per fan footage shared on social media.
"Why is she always dressed that way? Why don't she dress her age? Why is she always naked?"
To the haters, she had one apt response: "If you had this body, you'd be naked too!"
That wasn't the only time J.Lo had the crowd laughing, as she also made a surprisingly candid quip about her love life at the same show.
Jennifer Lopez jokes about her divorce at Las Vegas residency
As she told the audience that it had been a decade since her last Vegas residency, she joked, "And in that time, I've only been married twice," per People.
"That's not true. It was only once. It felt like twice," J.Lo added.
The joke comes after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck, which was finalized early last year.
The two first dated and even got engaged in the early-aughts, but they called it off in 2004.
Nearly two decades later, Ben and Jen reunited and tied the knot in 2022. They announced their split in 2024.
Now single again, J.Lo made it clear she's doing just fine.
"It's all good. The good news is that I'm learning and I'm growing and we're in our happy era," she told the crowd on Tuesday. "I'm in my happy era."
