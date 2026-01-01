Jennifer Lopez claps back at critics of risqué tour looks: "You'd be naked too!"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez had a fierce clap back to criticism of her risqué performance looks as she kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez poked fun at critics of her tour looks with a cheeky clap back! © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The multi-hyphenate sported a bejeweled, green bodysuit for her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, leaving little to the imagination with its dramatic cut-outs around her mid-riff.

At one point, J.Lo addressed those who say her outfits are a bit too sexy for a 56-year-old to be rocking on stage.



"I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, 'cuz they do say funny things too," she said, per fan footage shared on social media.

"Why is she always dressed that way? Why don't she dress her age? Why is she always naked?"

To the haters, she had one apt response: "If you had this body, you'd be naked too!"

That wasn't the only time J.Lo had the crowd laughing, as she also made a surprisingly candid quip about her love life at the same show.