Jennifer Lopez suffers extreme wardrobe malfunction live onstage: "I'm glad I had underwear on!"
Poland - Jennifer Lopez is currently on tour, but during her stop in Poland, her outfit suddenly decided not to follow the proper choreography!
The 56-year-old singer had celebrated her birthday last week and was back on stage just one day later.
As her bandmates congratulated her in front of the audience, the mishap happened at that very moment.
As People reports, the musician's glittering skirt suddenly slipped to the floor!
Lopez tried to reach for the garment, but it was already too late.
The star took the mishap in stride, however, and reacted like the pro that she is.
Jennifer Lopez throws her skirt into the audience
With a beaming smile, she raised her arms, walked confidently across the stage, and even spun around once.
"I'm out here in my underwear," the singer joked to the audience.
"That's gonna be everywhere!"
She continued, saying, "I'm glad that they reinforced that costume... And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear!"
A dancer tried to put the skirt back on her, but to no avail.
Without further ado, Lopez threw the garment into the audience and laughingly said that the fans could keep it – she didn't want it back after such a betrayal.
Instead of being flustered, the music icon took the mishap with humor and delighted her fans. A true class act!
