Jennifer Lopez suffers extreme wardrobe malfunction live onstage: "I'm glad I had underwear on!"

Poland - Jennifer Lopez is currently on tour , but during her stop in Poland, her outfit suddenly decided not to follow the proper choreography!

During her show, Jennifer Lopez's glittering skirt suddenly slipped off her body. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@patrykwasowski + @bicegg1

The 56-year-old singer had celebrated her birthday last week and was back on stage just one day later.

As her bandmates congratulated her in front of the audience, the mishap happened at that very moment.

As People reports, the musician's glittering skirt suddenly slipped to the floor!

Lopez tried to reach for the garment, but it was already too late.

The star took the mishap in stride, however, and reacted like the pro that she is.