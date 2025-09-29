JK Rowling rebukes "privileged" Harry Potter star Emma Watson after public attempt at reconciliation

London, UK - Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Monday condemned Emma Watson as "ignorant" over her transgender rights views, in a stinging retort to the former child star.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling (r.) on Monday condemned Emma Watson (l.) as "ignorant" over her transgender rights views, in a stinging retort to the former child star. © Collage: BEN STANSALL / AFP & JP Yim / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a long post on X, the 60-year-old author expressed her irritation that Watson (35) and Daniel Radcliffe (36) – who starred in the film adaptations of Rowling's best-selling books – "continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created."

Radcliffe, who played boy wizard Potter, and Watson, who played his friend Hermione Granger, have both taken issue with Rowling's stance on gender issues.

But Rowling, who has not previously been so outspoken about Watson, suggested that the star's privilege meant she was unable to properly grasp the issues at stake.

"I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous," she said.

"I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."

Rowling has long been at the forefront of the debate about gender identity and has previously denounced trans activism, leading to accusations of transphobia.

She has defended herself, saying her concern was the impact it has on women's rights and single-sex spaces for women.