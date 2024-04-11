JK Rowling says she will not "forgive" Harry Potter stars for supporting trans rights

London, UK - Harry Potter author JK Rowling has criticized celebrities who "used their platforms to cheer on" the transitioning of children, suggesting she would not forgive the film franchise's stars even if they apologized.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling (c.) slammed celebrities who have supported the transitioning of children, including film stars Emma Watson (l.) and Daniel Radcliffe. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Tolga Akmen & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have both previously spoken out in support of transgender people following comments made by the author.

Her rebuke of the pair came amid a string of posts on X, formerly Twitter, following the Cass Review, which found that a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones had let children down.

Scotland-based Rowling responded on Wednesday to a post suggesting Radcliffe and Watson would be "safe in the knowledge" she would forgive them if they offered her a public apology.

But she replied saying: "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces."

Rowling had previously welcomed the review by Dr. Hilary Cass, which said that young people have been caught up in a "stormy social discourse" and gender care is currently an area of "remarkably weak evidence."



"Even if you don't feel ashamed of cheerleading for what now looks like severe medical malpractice, even if you don't want to accept that you might have been wrong, where's your sense of self-preservation?" Rowling wrote in a series of posts on Wednesday. "The bandwagon you hopped on so gladly is hurtling towards a cliff."

She added that the report was "not a triumph, it's the laying bare of a tragedy."