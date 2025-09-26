Harry Potter star Emma Watson finally speaks out on JK Rowling transphobia controversy: "No one is disposable"

England, UK - For a long time, Harry Potter star Emma Watson remained silent about the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling, but now she's speaking up.

In 2020, the 60-year-old author published an essay in which she was critical of transgender rights – a stance that was met with disapproval by many, including Watson.

As the New York Post reported, the relationship between the author and the 35-year-old has been strained ever since.

Emma opened up about her complex relationship with the Harry Potter creator in an interview with Jay Shetty this week.

Despite Rowling's controversial views on trans people, Watson explained that although she does not agree with her, she still believes that "no one is disposable."

Watson added that she was "grateful" for the memories she shared with the 60-year-old – and that no matter what Rowling says in the future, it won't change how much she cherishes those times.

"There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for, or cancel that out, for anything... It has to remain true – it is true," the Little Women star said.