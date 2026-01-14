Justin Baldoni fights Blake Lively's bid to redact A-list names in court battle

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has objected to Blake Lively's attempts to redact Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift , and other celebrities ' identities from their heated legal war!

Justin Baldoni (r.) has requested that the names mentioned in Blake Lively's lawsuit against him be revealed. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Starface

According to The Daily Mail, the actor-director's team has slammed his It Ends With Us co-star's bid to hide the identities of the A-list figures also involved in their legal battle.

In a new filing submitted Monday, Baldoni's lawyers wrote, "Not one of Lively's requests meets the court's high standard for sealing at this stage."

The 41-year-old's team further claimed that Lively is trying to protect her famous associates' public images, citing how she described her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as "an innocent third-party."

Baldoni's lawyers countered this, adding, "the claim that Reynolds is a non-party whose communications should be sealed is overly restrictive and absurd."