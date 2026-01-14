Justin Baldoni fights Blake Lively's bid to redact A-list names in court battle
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has objected to Blake Lively's attempts to redact Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and other celebrities' identities from their heated legal war!
According to The Daily Mail, the actor-director's team has slammed his It Ends With Us co-star's bid to hide the identities of the A-list figures also involved in their legal battle.
In a new filing submitted Monday, Baldoni's lawyers wrote, "Not one of Lively's requests meets the court's high standard for sealing at this stage."
The 41-year-old's team further claimed that Lively is trying to protect her famous associates' public images, citing how she described her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as "an innocent third-party."
Baldoni's lawyers countered this, adding, "the claim that Reynolds is a non-party whose communications should be sealed is overly restrictive and absurd."
Will more stars' names be revealed amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's war?
Baldoni, who is being sued by Lively for sexual harassment and retaliation, insisted that the Canadian actor is a "key witness" in the case, as he was also involved in the production of It Ends With Us.
Baldoni – who both directed and co-starred in the movie – has claimed that Reynolds rewrote a pivotal scene in the movie.
Reynolds also reportedly had a heated exchange with the Jane the Virgin star over Baldoni's "fat shaming" of Lively.
In the new filing, Baldoni's team argued that the identities of the stars whom Lively "recruited as advocates" in her alleged "attempt to take over the film" are also crucial to his defense.
Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, and more celebs have already been mentioned in the co-stars' fiery case – but will the judge honor Baldoni's request?
Lively and Baldoni's next hearing is reportedly scheduled for January 22, with a trial date set for May 18.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Starface