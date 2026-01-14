Justin Baldoni fights Blake Lively's bid to redact A-list names in court battle

Chess, not checkers! Justin Baldoni is now seeking to expose Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift's role in his heated legal war with Blake Lively.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has objected to Blake Lively's attempts to redact Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and other celebrities' identities from their heated legal war!

Justin Baldoni (r.) has requested that the names mentioned in Blake Lively's lawsuit against him be revealed.
Justin Baldoni (r.) has requested that the names mentioned in Blake Lively's lawsuit against him be revealed.  © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Starface

According to The Daily Mail, the actor-director's team has slammed his It Ends With Us co-star's bid to hide the identities of the A-list figures also involved in their legal battle.

In a new filing submitted Monday, Baldoni's lawyers wrote, "Not one of Lively's requests meets the court's high standard for sealing at this stage."

The 41-year-old's team further claimed that Lively is trying to protect her famous associates' public images, citing how she described her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as "an innocent third-party."

Hailey Bieber reacts to rumors she reposted TikTok accusing Justin of abuse
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber reacts to rumors she reposted TikTok accusing Justin of abuse

Baldoni's lawyers countered this, adding, "the claim that Reynolds is a non-party whose communications should be sealed is overly restrictive and absurd."

Will more stars' names be revealed amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's war?

Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni's trial is set to begin in May of his year with another court hearing taking place next week,
Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni's trial is set to begin in May of his year with another court hearing taking place next week,  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Baldoni, who is being sued by Lively for sexual harassment and retaliation, insisted that the Canadian actor is a "key witness" in the case, as he was also involved in the production of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni – who both directed and co-starred in the movie – has claimed that Reynolds rewrote a pivotal scene in the movie.

Reynolds also reportedly had a heated exchange with the Jane the Virgin star over Baldoni's "fat shaming" of Lively.

What happened to Eleven? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her "hot take" on that ending
TV & Shows What happened to Eleven? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her "hot take" on that ending

In the new filing, Baldoni's team argued that the identities of the stars whom Lively "recruited as advocates" in her alleged "attempt to take over the film" are also crucial to his defense.

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, and more celebs have already been mentioned in the co-stars' fiery case – but will the judge honor Baldoni's request?

Lively and Baldoni's next hearing is reportedly scheduled for January 22, with a trial date set for May 18.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Starface

More on Celebrities: