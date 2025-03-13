Has Hugh Jackman been dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle?

Los Angeles, California - Has Ryan Reynolds' co- star , Hugh Jackman, gotten pulled into Blake Lively's battle with Justin Baldoni?

Ryan Reynolds' (r.) co-star Hugh Jackman (l.) could be deposed before Blake Lively (c.) and Justin Baldoni's pending trial. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

In the latest twist amid the explosive Lively vs. Baldoni drama, a new report from The Daily Mail shared that the Australian "could be deposed" before the pending trial.

Per an insider, Jackman may be questioned by Baldoni's legal team, who want to assess "the full scope of Reynolds' conduct" during the filming of It Ends With Us, which co-starred Lively and Baldoni.

The tipster tattled, "Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot."

Jackman and Reynolds' film Deadpool & Wolverine was criticized by Baldoni's legal team for allegedly using the character of "Nicepool" as a bullying tactic against the director.

"As Ryan's good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial," the source explained.