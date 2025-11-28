Taylor Swift named in latest explosive claims in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is at the center of an explosive new claim in the legal war between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
As reported by People on Thursday, a newly unsealed email from Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios team claimed that the 35-year-old pop star witnessed a heated exchange between Baldoni and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Per the email, the Deadpool actor confronted Baldoni and "unloaded" on him for "fat shaming" his wife.
The Wayfarer team said in the message, which was sent to Baldoni's publicist, that the 41-year-old filmmaker was "completely embarrassed" during the encounter and "apologized" to Reynolds.
The incident is said to have occurred at Lively and Reynolds' New York City penthouse in April 2023, with Swift and actor Hugh Jackman both reportedly present as well.
The legal drama goes back to Lively's initial lawsuit, filed in December 2024, that accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation.Baldoni subsequently countersued the 38-year-old, alleging defamation and extortion, but a judge ultimately dismissed his lawsuit.
Taylor Swift's ties to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle
Both Swift and Jackman were previously named as possible witnesses by the Gossip Girl actor's legal team.
Baldoni's attorneys attempted to subpoena Swift back in May, but her team fiercely pushed back, and the subpoena was later withdrawn.
The Jane the Virgin actor had previously accused Lively of using her friendship with Swift to pressure him into accepting her proposed changes to It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.
In his since-dismissed suit, Baldoni alleged that Swift was present when Lively shared her proposed script rewrites with him.
He claimed that the Grammy winner "began praising" the changes, and he felt like the "subtext" of the moment was that he had to accept Lively's ideas.
Baldoni's case was officially dropped earlier this month when his team declined to submit an amended complaint, but the legal battle is far from over.
The actor-director has since filed to have Lively's case against him dismissed, and he's faced renewed scrutiny after a newly released clip from the It Ends With Us set showed him joking that he "missed the sexual harassment training."
Lively and Baldoni are both expected to testify when the case goes to trial next year.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images