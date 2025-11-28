Taylor Swift named in latest explosive claims in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war

Taylor Swift is at the center of an explosive new claim in the legal war between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is at the center of an explosive new claim in the legal war between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift (c.) was named in the latest shocking claims amid the ongoing legal war between Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images As reported by People on Thursday, a newly unsealed email from Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios team claimed that the 35-year-old pop star witnessed a heated exchange between Baldoni and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Per the email, the Deadpool actor confronted Baldoni and "unloaded" on him for "fat shaming" his wife. The Wayfarer team said in the message, which was sent to Baldoni's publicist, that the 41-year-old filmmaker was "completely embarrassed" during the encounter and "apologized" to Reynolds. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce in new docuseries: "Greatest surprise of my life" The incident is said to have occurred at Lively and Reynolds' New York City penthouse in April 2023, with Swift and actor Hugh Jackman both reportedly present as well. The legal drama goes back to Lively's initial lawsuit, filed in December 2024, that accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni subsequently countersued the 38-year-old, alleging defamation and extortion, but a judge ultimately dismissed his lawsuit.

Taylor Swift's ties to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle

Taylor Swift (l.) and actor Hugh Jackman (second from l.) are both close friends of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (r.). © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Both Swift and Jackman were previously named as possible witnesses by the Gossip Girl actor's legal team. Baldoni's attorneys attempted to subpoena Swift back in May, but her team fiercely pushed back, and the subpoena was later withdrawn. The Jane the Virgin actor had previously accused Lively of using her friendship with Swift to pressure him into accepting her proposed changes to It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively. Celebrities Bruce Willis' daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle In his since-dismissed suit, Baldoni alleged that Swift was present when Lively shared her proposed script rewrites with him. He claimed that the Grammy winner "began praising" the changes, and he felt like the "subtext" of the moment was that he had to accept Lively's ideas. Baldoni's case was officially dropped earlier this month when his team declined to submit an amended complaint, but the legal battle is far from over. The actor-director has since filed to have Lively's case against him dismissed, and he's faced renewed scrutiny after a newly released clip from the It Ends With Us set showed him joking that he "missed the sexual harassment training."