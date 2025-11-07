Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy noms with nine

New York, New York - Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, music 's highest honors, with nine, the Recording Academy announced Friday – fresh off winning five golden gramophones at the last gala.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, music's highest honors, with nine, the Recording Academy announced Friday. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lady Gaga ranked second among performers with seven nods for her Mayhem album, followed by a trio of artists tied at six – Bad Bunny, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas.

Lamar will vie for album, record, and song of the year honors at the 68th Grammys, which will take place in Los Angeles on February 1.

Also competing for the coveted best album award are: Gaga; Bad Bunny; Carpenter; Thomas; Tyler the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber – with his first studio effort in four years.

Lamar (38) dominated the Grammys in February with five awards for the wildly infectious Not Like Us, his viral diss track targeting fellow rapper Drake.

A week later, the Pulitzer Prize winner commanded one of the world's most high-profile stages as the Super Bowl's halftime show headliner, performing a string of classics – including the knockout blow in his battle with his Canadian rival.

But the song did not feature on his most recent album GNX – the source of his nominated material this time out.

Lady Gaga (39) made a splashy comeback to touring with Mayhem, her collection of full-on pop bangers with a dark edge that embraces her dramatic side. She also will compete for album, record, and song of the year, as will Bad Bunny.

The 31-year-old superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also has a pile of nods for next week's Latin Grammys and will headline the next Super Bowl halftime show in February. He completed a three-month residency in his native Puerto Rico this year and hosted the season opener of Saturday Night Live.

He is set to open a world tour in support of Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) later this month in the Dominican Republic.

Among notable nominations, Golden, the massive hit song from Netflix's animated smash KPop Demon Hunters, earned three Grammy nods – including one for song of the year.