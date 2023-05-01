Kendall Jenner sports risqué 'fit on date night with Bad Bunny
New York, New York - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny had another cute date night on the town ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
The 27-year-old model hasn't outright confirmed if she'll be attending fashion's biggest night.
But all signs seem to point to "yes" since she was seen on another outing with her rumored boo Bad Bunny in the Big Apple.
On Saturday, the apparent couple were caught heading to eat at Carbone in New York City.
For the date night, Kenny made a risqué fashion statement with a see-through brown top, a leather miniskirt, and knee-length high heel boots.
The Grammy winner looked casually cool in a black T-shirt, matching pants, and a black-and-yellow jacket.
Will Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Met Gala together?
Since the rumored lovebirds' recent outing coincides with the annual Met Gala, there's a chance the two may appear together.
Kendall has attended the event several times with her family. And though there was talk the Kardashian-Jenners were axed from Anna Wintour's guest list, Kim Kardashian has been confirmed to be attending this year.
The supermodel will more than likely also be in attendance, and it will be quite telling if Bad Bunny pops up next to her on the red carpet!
The 2023 Met Gala takes place on Monday night, so we'll soon see if Kenny and Bunny make their official debut as a couple!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner