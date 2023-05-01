Kendall Jenner sports risqué 'fit on date night with Bad Bunny

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny had another cute date night on the town ahead of the 2023 Met Gala .

Kendall Jenner (r) left little to the imagination during a recent date night with Bad Bunny. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner

The 27-year-old model hasn't outright confirmed if she'll be attending fashion's biggest night.

But all signs seem to point to "yes" since she was seen on another outing with her rumored boo Bad Bunny in the Big Apple.

On Saturday, the apparent couple were caught heading to eat at Carbone in New York City.

For the date night, Kenny made a risqué fashion statement with a see-through brown top, a leather miniskirt, and knee-length high heel boots.

The Grammy winner looked casually cool in a black T-shirt, matching pants, and a black-and-yellow jacket.