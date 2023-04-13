Kim Kardashian will reportedly attend the 2023 Met Gala

Los Angeles, California - It appears that Kim Kardashian will walk the infamous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as she's confirmed to attend this year's Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly attending the 2023 Met Gala. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Despite the chatter claiming that the Kardashian-Jenners didn't make Anna Wintour's exclusive guest list, Page Six reported on Wednesday that Kimmy Cakes will be at the annual fashion gala.

Back in March, multiple outlets reported that the 42-year-old SKIMs owner and her family wouldn't be at this year's extravaganza following the family's attendance in 2022.

Earlier this month, Kim was said to be "embarrassed" over the whole ordeal and there were alleged "tension" behind the scenes of fashion's biggest night.

Yet, per the latest report, Kim will be attending the 2023 Met Gala with a theme that will honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the beauty mogul won't be the only Kar-Jenner in attendance, but there's no word on which of her famous siblings will also pop up at the event.

Last year, Kimmy caused quite the stir when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.