Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spark more dating chatter!

Word on the street is that Kenall Jenner (r.) has moved on with Bad Bunny! © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

It looks like the 27-year-old Grammy-winning artist is trying to keep up with The Kardashians star amid more rumors that the two are a new item.

On Monday, People reported that the duo is "spending time" together after the Latin artist relocated to LA.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him, they were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house," a source told the outlet.

"She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The latest update follows an outing over the weekend which really set social media ablaze. Per TMZ, the alleged lovebirds tried to play it coy while leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday after a supposed double date with Kendall's besties, Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Last week, the two were allegedly spotted making out at an LA club, adding more fuel to the dating rumors flame.