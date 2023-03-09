Were the Kardashian-Jenners cut from the 2023 Met Gala guest list?

New York, New York - There's some gossip floating around that the 2023 Met Gala may go down sans Kim Kardashian and the Kar-Jenner family . What's the the tea on this?

Access denied? Word on the street is that the Kardashian-Jenners may not be at this year's Met Gala! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

As reported by Page Six, the famous fam apparently didn't make the list for the annual fashion event.

According to the outlet, sources say that Vogue's Anna Wintour is cracking down on the guest list for the yearly extravaganza, and apparently the Kar-Jenner clan didn't make the cut.

However, another insider apparently told the site the rumor isn't true.

For now, the world will have to wait and see if the annual big bash is in the cards for the Kardashian crew.

In September 2022, the theme for this year's Met Gala was confirmed to be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late fashion designer.



Ironically, Kim has collaborated with Lagerfeld before, which makes this possible Met Gala tea even more perplexing.

One thing that could be keeping the Kar-Jenner's invite in limbo may relate to Wintour's decision to cut ties with Kanye "Ye" West amid his antisemitic rants – even though Kimye is officially over.