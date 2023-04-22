Met Gala 2023: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more make rumored guest list

New York, New York - With one of fashion 's biggest nights aka the Met Gala just around the corner, speculation about the illustrious guest list is heating up. Word on the street is that Selena Gomez , Miley Cyrus , Jenna Ortega, Rihanna , Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber , and more stars have been invited.

Rihanna (l), Selena Gomez (c), and Jenna Ortega are reportedly on the Met Gala guest list. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown & Angela Weiss / AFP / Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 Met Gala is set to take place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and though the official guest list has yet to be publicly revealed, rumors are flying about what celebs made the cut.

Aside from the alleged drama involving Kim Kardashian's invite to the major fashion event, not much has come out about this year's Met Gala. That is, until now.

On Saturday, pop culture outlet Pop Tingz tweeted out a rumored guest list for the Met Gala, and to no surprise, it includes some of Hollywood's finest such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, SZA, Billie Eilish, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Kim K, Rosalía, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Roger Federer Gigi Hadid, and Kris Jenner, to name a handful.

Though there's no confirmation whether the newly shared rumored guest list is accurate, or whether those named will be attending, fashion fans are aware that the theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late fashion designer and icon Karl Lagerfeld who passed in 2019.