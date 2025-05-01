Kanye West crashes out in custody battle with Kim Kardashian: "I'mma go get these kids"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West went off the rails while alleging that Kim Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him!

Kanye West (r.) is now claiming the he doesn't see his kids with Kim Kardashian. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The erratic rapper sported an all black 'fit and mask as he vented to DJ Akademiks about not being able to see his four kids – North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5) – during a recent live.

The Donda artist shouted, "Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. I was in the airport by myself. I'mma go get these kids, man!"

He continued, "F*** all these f***ing n****. I'mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers, it gets to the point where I don't lose my f***ing mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

Kim and Kanye, who divorced in 2022, have been feuding after the controversial rapper dropped a track with North and disgraced mogul, Sean Combs.