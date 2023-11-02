Kim Kardashian reveals why her daughter prefers living with dad Kanye West on The Kardashians
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian made a surprising revelation regarding who North West considers to be her favorite parent.
On Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul dished more on her parenting struggles as a single mom of four kids.
During her joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian – yes the two are on good terms again, for now – Kim admitted that her 10-year-old daughter has a favorite parent, and his name is Kanye West.
"North will go to her dad's and she will say, 'Dad's is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'" she shared in the confessional.
"And she will start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian bond over co-parenting with their exes
The Poosh owner sympathized with her sister, noting that her kids are similar with her ex and their father, Scott Disick.
"I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved," Kourt remarked.
The sisters, whose feud has seemingly cooled down, both agreed that they're there for each other when it comes to parenting "no matter what kind of fight we're going through" because they both have common ground raising their kids with their exes.
"Kourtney is definitely the one I go to for my mom advice," Kim revealed. "I think her and I have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff."
"I think we also have older kids so we go through more similar things," Kourt added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Matrix & Landmark Media