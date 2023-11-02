Kim Kardashian reveals why her daughter prefers living with dad Kanye West on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian (r.) dished on why her daughter North West prefers her dad Kanye West's (l.) crib over hers. © Collage: IMAGO / Matrix & Landmark Media

On Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul dished more on her parenting struggles as a single mom of four kids.

During her joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian – yes the two are on good terms again, for now – Kim admitted that her 10-year-old daughter has a favorite parent, and his name is Kanye West.

"North will go to her dad's and she will say, 'Dad's is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'" she shared in the confessional.

"And she will start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"