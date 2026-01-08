Kim Kardashian gives Kanye West a coy shoutout after Christmas reunion

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to Kanye West 's fashion , it would appear that Kim Kardashian isn't that heartless!

Kim Kardashian gave a nod to Kanye West (l.) after the exes reportedly reunited over the holidays. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

While detailing one of her eye-popping 'fits from her recent Aspen trip, the 45-year-old also gave a subtle nod to her ex-husband.



The Kardashians star's look consisted of a vintage Roberto Cavalli fur jacket, a velvet corset, and dark brown, flared leather pants adorned with interwoven strips.

In her video, Kim shared, "I put [the pants] with these Yeezy boots. I will say, there's nothing like a Yeezy heel."

The SKIMs mogul admitted, "I don't know if they ever made these, or just made them for me."

Though she didn't name-drop Ye, this is the first time she's complimented her ex amid the pair's contentious relationship.

Kim has been very vocal about dealing with her struggles co-parenting their four kids, North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) with the artist, who has sparked alarm with his erratic behavior in recent years.