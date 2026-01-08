Kim Kardashian gives Kanye West a coy shoutout after Christmas reunion
Los Angeles, California - When it comes to Kanye West's fashion, it would appear that Kim Kardashian isn't that heartless!
While detailing one of her eye-popping 'fits from her recent Aspen trip, the 45-year-old also gave a subtle nod to her ex-husband.
The Kardashians star's look consisted of a vintage Roberto Cavalli fur jacket, a velvet corset, and dark brown, flared leather pants adorned with interwoven strips.
In her video, Kim shared, "I put [the pants] with these Yeezy boots. I will say, there's nothing like a Yeezy heel."
The SKIMs mogul admitted, "I don't know if they ever made these, or just made them for me."
Though she didn't name-drop Ye, this is the first time she's complimented her ex amid the pair's contentious relationship.
Kim has been very vocal about dealing with her struggles co-parenting their four kids, North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) with the artist, who has sparked alarm with his erratic behavior in recent years.
Yet the exes reportedly reunited on Christmas with their children, as Kanye is said to be "working on himself" and reflecting on his past behavior.
