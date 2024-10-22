Kim Kardashian struggles to co-parent with Kanye West: "Pretty much a single mom"

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have revealed that Kim Kardashian is struggling to co-parent her four children with her ex, Kanye West , as the rapper has allegedly been a no-show.

According to a Monday report from PEOPLE, the 44-year-old is "pretty much a single mom" because her former husband is "not around" most of the time.

"Kanye is sadly not around very much," an inside source claimed.

"Although [Kim] has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," they continued.

Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014 to 2022, share four kids together – 11-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm.

The reality star is said to be entirely focused on her little ones, revolving her life "around her kids' schedule" and choosing to work primarily when they are in school.

"When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom," the insider added.

Kim is also reportedly not dating much as she balances her busy life as a working mom. Kanye, meanwhile, has been married to model Bianca Censori since shortly after he finalized his divorce from Kim two years ago.