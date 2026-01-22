Kim Kardashian reveals where she stands with Taylor Swift after feud

Kim K and T-Swift's bad blood will always be a 2016 core memory. Nearly a decade after their public feud, Kim has made a surprising admission about Taylor!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has dished on her feelings towards Taylor Swift during her chit chat with Khloé!

Kim Kardashian (r.) has revealed that she listens to Taylor Swift's music despite their feud 10 years ago.
The 45-year-old mogul admitted on Khloé in Wonderland that she listens to T-Swift's music all the time nearly a decade after their feud.

Amid their convo, Kholé asked Kim, "Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?"

Kim replied, "I think I've said it. I think people would be surprised," adding that she has "some of her older songs in my playlist."

The Kardashians star praised the 36-year-old chart-topper, saying, "I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist."

Kim and Taylor's fallout began when Kanye West named the Grammy-winner in a graphic lyric on the track Famous.

The Fate of Ophelia artist denied that she approved the song, leading to a public battle which intensified after Kim leaked edited footage of a phone call between Ye and Taylor.

The All's Fair actor previously stated that everyone has moved on, yet fans speculated that Taylor dissed the exes on The Tortured Poet's Department song, thanK you aIMee.

