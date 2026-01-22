Kim Kardashian reveals where she stands with Taylor Swift after feud

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has dished on her feelings towards Taylor Swift during her chit chat with Khloé !

The 45-year-old mogul admitted on Khloé in Wonderland that she listens to T-Swift's music all the time nearly a decade after their feud.

Amid their convo, Kholé asked Kim, "Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?"

Kim replied, "I think I've said it. I think people would be surprised," adding that she has "some of her older songs in my playlist."

The Kardashians star praised the 36-year-old chart-topper, saying, "I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist."

Kim and Taylor's fallout began when Kanye West named the Grammy-winner in a graphic lyric on the track Famous.

The Fate of Ophelia artist denied that she approved the song, leading to a public battle which intensified after Kim leaked edited footage of a phone call between Ye and Taylor.