Taylor Swift talks Travis Kelce, Kanye West, and more as Time's Person of the Year

New York, New York - Adding another year-end honor to the list, Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, and she held nothing back as she opened up about her monumental year of sold-out stadium shows, multiple chart-topping albums, and the beginnings of a fan-favorite new romance.

After a historic 2023, Taylor Swift has been named TIME's Person of the Year. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

While the landmarks of the 33-year-old's historic year are obvious, Wednesday's profile highlighted her belief that two severe low points in her career helped set the stage for an unfathomable level of success that very few before her have ever experienced.

Taylor first recounted the seeming "career death" that ensued in the fall-out of her 2016 feud with Kanye West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

After the rapper released a track featuring the lines "I made that b***h famous" in reference to Taylor, Kim attempted to paint the Karma artist as a liar by dropping an edited phone call that made it seem as though Taylor had given her approval.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Taylor said. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

She then reflected on the record she made in the aftermath — 2017's Reputation — by noting, "It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."

While any updates on the album's re-recording remain elusive, Taylor quipped that its vault tracks are "fire."

The second low point Taylor recalled in the profile was Scooter Braun's controversial buy-and-sell deal that cost her the masters of her first six albums.

"I was so knocked on my a** by the sale of my music and to whom it was sold," she admitted. " I was like, 'Oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don't know what to do.'"