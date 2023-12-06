Taylor Swift talks Travis Kelce, Kanye West, and more as Time's Person of the Year
New York, New York - Adding another year-end honor to the list, Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, and she held nothing back as she opened up about her monumental year of sold-out stadium shows, multiple chart-topping albums, and the beginnings of a fan-favorite new romance.
While the landmarks of the 33-year-old's historic year are obvious, Wednesday's profile highlighted her belief that two severe low points in her career helped set the stage for an unfathomable level of success that very few before her have ever experienced.
Taylor first recounted the seeming "career death" that ensued in the fall-out of her 2016 feud with Kanye West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.
After the rapper released a track featuring the lines "I made that b***h famous" in reference to Taylor, Kim attempted to paint the Karma artist as a liar by dropping an edited phone call that made it seem as though Taylor had given her approval.
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Taylor said. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
She then reflected on the record she made in the aftermath — 2017's Reputation — by noting, "It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."
While any updates on the album's re-recording remain elusive, Taylor quipped that its vault tracks are "fire."
The second low point Taylor recalled in the profile was Scooter Braun's controversial buy-and-sell deal that cost her the masters of her first six albums.
"I was so knocked on my a** by the sale of my music and to whom it was sold," she admitted. " I was like, 'Oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don't know what to do.'"
Taylor Swift dishes on her re-recordings: "I'm collecting infinity stones"
Following the loss of her masters, Taylor announced plans to re-record her first six albums in 2020, launching the project with Fearless (Taylor's Version) the following year.
The musician credited Kelly Clarkson for encouraging her to go through with the re-recordings, admitting that she wasn't sold on the idea at first.
"I'd look at them and go, 'How can I possibly do that?' Nobody wants to redo their homework if on the way to school, the wind blows your book report away," she said.
Nevertheless, the project proved more successful than anyone could have predicted — including Taylor. Loyal fans have abandoned the original albums, instead pushing Taylor's Versions to the top of the streaming charts, knocking down each original track like dominoes.
"It's all in how you deal with loss," she says. "I respond to extreme pain with defiance," she explained.
After dropping both 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 2023, Taylor has just two left to release: Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).
"I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now."
Taylor Swift reveals how she and Travis Kelce started dating
Taylor also broke her silence on her new romance with Travis Kelce, confirming theories that the pair had been secretly dating before her viral appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said, recalling the tight end's July confession that he was turned down when he tried to give her a friendship bracelet after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she explained.
The Grammy winner appeared to express her regret about her ultra-private six-year romance with ex Joe Alwyn, which ended in April.
"Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I'll never get that time back. I'm more trusting now than I was six years ago," she said.
Taylor shared how important it is for her and Travis to support one another now that they've gone public with the relationship, adding, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch