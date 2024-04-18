Taylor Swift reveals The Tortured Poets Department's lead single!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has kicked up the hype for The Tortured Poets Department early with a major announcement before the release of her upcoming album !

Taylor Swift (r.) has unveiled the lead single for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Andres KUDACKI / AFP

On Thursday, the Grammy-award-winning singer officially ushered in The Tortured Poets Department era with the announcement of the album's lead single, Fortnight, featuring Post Malone.

Taylor took to X to express her admiration for the 28-year-old musician, highlighting his songwriting skills, experimentation, and knack for crafting unforgettable melodies.

"I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight," she wrote, building even more anticipation for the single's release.

But the excitement for Swifties doesn't end there, as Taylor also announced a music video for the song Fortnight dropping at 8 PM ET on Friday, April 19.

"Honestly can't wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW," the Midnights artist wrote alongside a black and white photo featuring her and Post Malone.