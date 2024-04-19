Taylor Swift takes shots at Kim Kardashian on The Tortured Poets Department

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian 's bad blood hasn't subsided over the years, as the singer took a thinly veiled dig at the reality star in her new album, The Tortured Poets Department .

Taylor Swift (r.) slammed Kim Kardashian in a new song from The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday. © Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

Amid the chatter about which former flame would be at the center of Taylor's 11th studio album, an unexpected target was revealed on Friday: Kim Kardashian.

In one of the secret double-album tracks, the 34-year-old pop star made it clear that she hasn't forgotten the pain Kim had caused, but she's ultimately thankful for the resilience it gave her.

Still, the song is not entirely kind, with Taylor singing, "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead."

And fans can't exactly find another way to spin the song's target, as the title, thanK you aIMee, quite literally spells out its inspiration.

"And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," Taylor sings. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

The Grammy winner certainly isn't wrong – Kim's eldest daughter, North West, even made a TikTok of herself dancing to Taylor's Shake It Off last year with her mom by her side.

For those who may have forgotten, Taylor and the 43-year-old mogul had an infamous feud in 2016 after Kim shared an edited phone call between her then-husband Kanye West and the Karma artist, painting Taylor as a liar for saying she did not consent to being called a b***h in the rapper's song Famous.