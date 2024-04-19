Taylor Swift takes shots at Kim Kardashian on The Tortured Poets Department
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's bad blood hasn't subsided over the years, as the singer took a thinly veiled dig at the reality star in her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Amid the chatter about which former flame would be at the center of Taylor's 11th studio album, an unexpected target was revealed on Friday: Kim Kardashian.
In one of the secret double-album tracks, the 34-year-old pop star made it clear that she hasn't forgotten the pain Kim had caused, but she's ultimately thankful for the resilience it gave her.
Still, the song is not entirely kind, with Taylor singing, "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead."
And fans can't exactly find another way to spin the song's target, as the title, thanK you aIMee, quite literally spells out its inspiration.
"And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," Taylor sings. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."
The Grammy winner certainly isn't wrong – Kim's eldest daughter, North West, even made a TikTok of herself dancing to Taylor's Shake It Off last year with her mom by her side.
For those who may have forgotten, Taylor and the 43-year-old mogul had an infamous feud in 2016 after Kim shared an edited phone call between her then-husband Kanye West and the Karma artist, painting Taylor as a liar for saying she did not consent to being called a b***h in the rapper's song Famous.
Why did Taylor Swift feud with Kim Kardashian?
The ensuing backlash sunk Taylor's career for a short time, with the musician ultimately going into hiding for a bit as she weathered the storm.
Of course, she made a comeback the following year and dropped Reputation, an era boasting a reptilian aesthetic as she took Kim's branding of her as a "snake" into her own hands.
Taylor reflected on the incident in her TIME Person of the Year feature last December, saying of the experience: "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
The feud was briefly reignited after the comments, with Swifties flooding the aspiring lawyer's comments with snake emojis in retaliation.
Of course, the new track just may serve as the ultimate Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor's Version), which is widely expected to be the Cruel Summer singer's next re-recording.
Cover photo: Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift