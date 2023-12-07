Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift still share bad blood after infamous phone call leak!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian still hasn't made amends with Taylor Swift for the infamous phone call she leaked in 2016!

Kim Kardashian (r.) has reportedly refused to make amends to Taylor Swift for leaking a 2016 phone call. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & kimkardashian

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old business mogul and the 33-year-old pop star still have bad blood over Kim editing and leaking T-Swift's chat with Kanye West in 2016.

The Anti-Hero singer called out Kim and her ex-husband in the interview celebrating her TIME Magazine Person of the Year award, calling the feud a "career death."

Per insiders cited by TMZ, The Kardashians star has yet to apologize to Taylor, who was reportedly "dumbfounded" that Kim doubled down on her stance even after the unedited version of the call was published.

Yet, sources also claimed that the Blank Space songstress is willing to bury the hatchet with Kim if she received a public apology from the SKIMs founder.

As an insider told TMZ, Taylor thinks the very public nature of the embarrassment means the apology would need to be publicized just as much.