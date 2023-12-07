Taylor Swift fans flood Kim Kardashian's comments with snakes amid renewed feud

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's bad blood with Taylor Swift just got nastier, as some of her fans have declared war against ther reality star.

Kim Kardashian (r) has been called a snake by some Taylor Swift fans after it was revealed that The Kardashians star hasn't apologized for leaking the edited Kanye West call in 2016. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul's feud with T. Swift has gone from Mean Girls to the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as the pop star's fandom has swarmed Kim's Instagram comments section with snake emojis.

The American Horror Story actor's recent post was also flooded with Reputation-era gifs, including one from Taylor's Look What You Made Me Do music video in which she's sitting on a throne before releasing numerous rattlesnakes from her mouth.

The latest attack from Taylor's fanbase isn't a surprise, as many are probably infuriated with Kim after a new TMZ report claims that The Kardashians star still hasn't apologized to her for leaking the Kanye West phone call.

Taylor slammed both Kim and Kanye in her recent TIME Magazine's Person of the Year feature for their involvement in her "career death" that resulted from the incident.