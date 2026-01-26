Kim Kardashian says she used Britney Spears for fame: "We totally scammed the system"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian opened up recently about the lengths to which she went to become famous – including "using" Britney Spears!
During a candid chat on her sister Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the 45-year-old recalled her obsession with fame and how she had played the paparazzi.
"We were at a restaurant, and we heard these people like, 'Oh, Britney Spears is staying at this hotel in New York,'" Kim began.
She explained that she and her longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, hitched a ride with a guest at the restaurant who owned a Phantom Rolls-Royce.
The Kardashians star said that the pair hid in the hotel phone booth for 20 minutes before re-emerging in front of the waiting photographers, who asked Kim about Britney.
She added, "We totally scammed the system, and it was on like every cover, and we thought we were killing it."
Fans react to Kim Kardashian's latest confession
Kim's story drew divisive responses from fans, with many slamming the reality star for using the Toxic hitmaker as a "decoy."
On the other hand, some users praised Kim's business-savvy "calculated" move.
One fan tweeted under Buzzing Pop's post, "That's honestly wild. She really treated fame like a full time hustle from day one. Clever, shameless, and kind of hilarious how calculated it was."
They added, "Love her or hate her, you can’t say she didn’t understand the game before the game understood her."
It should be noted that Kim and Britney are actually friends now, as the Womanizer artist recently had an epic slumber party with the All's Fair star, Khloé, and Britney's manager Cade Hudson.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian