Britney Spears slaps back after paparazzi take "worst pictures in the whole world"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has fired back after paparazzi took what she called the "worst pictures in the whole world."

Britney Spears took to Instagram to slam the paparazzi for taking bad photos of her after snaps from a recent wine bar outing went viral. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

In a video shared to her Instagram on Thursday, 43-year-old seemingly addressed the cruel criticism of her appearance in recent paparazzi photos, claiming that they were "astoundingly different" than what she really looked like.

"They get paid a lot, a lot of money for a bad shot," Britney said in what appeared to be a British accent.

"And let's make it a little bit worse, like really, really bad and make people go 'Hmm...'"

The pop star went on to claim that she doesn't like America, adding, "Never have, never will."

"Unfortunately, I'm stuck in this dips**t place right now," Britney said before declaring that she's a "survivor."

The clip is just the latest unusual post to come from the Toxic singer, who abruptly shut down her Instagram page earlier this month before returning just a few days later.

Britney's name has also been splashed over the headlines as a result of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir, where he detailed several alleged incidents of concerning behavior by the musician.