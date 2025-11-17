Britney Spears has epic slumber party with Kim and Khloé Kardashian!

Los Angeles, California - Who would've guessed that Britney Spears ' cozy girls' night with Kim and Khloé Kardashian was just what fans needed!

Britney Spears documented her Calabasas sleepover with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and her manager, Cade Hudson. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @cadehudson22

Over the weekend, the princess of pop hung out with the queens of reality TV for a surprise sleepover.

Kim shared a group shot via her Instagram Story of herself, Khloé, Britney, and the singer's manager Cade Hudson, which she captioned, "Calabasas nights."

Hudson also dropped a selfie of the foursome in a room illuminated by a pink light.

Later, the Gimme More hitmaker posted a video of herself snuggled up in bed with the SKIMS mogul and the Good American co-founder.

"Oh, we're just chilling," Britney said as Khloé joked, "In our geriatric bed!"

Kim and Khloé's respective daughters, Chicago and True, were also featured in the clip dressed in pajamas.