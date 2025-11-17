Britney Spears has epic slumber party with Kim and Khloé Kardashian!
Los Angeles, California - Who would've guessed that Britney Spears' cozy girls' night with Kim and Khloé Kardashian was just what fans needed!
Over the weekend, the princess of pop hung out with the queens of reality TV for a surprise sleepover.
Kim shared a group shot via her Instagram Story of herself, Khloé, Britney, and the singer's manager Cade Hudson, which she captioned, "Calabasas nights."
Hudson also dropped a selfie of the foursome in a room illuminated by a pink light.
Later, the Gimme More hitmaker posted a video of herself snuggled up in bed with the SKIMS mogul and the Good American co-founder.
"Oh, we're just chilling," Britney said as Khloé joked, "In our geriatric bed!"
Kim and Khloé's respective daughters, Chicago and True, were also featured in the clip dressed in pajamas.
Britney captioned her post, "Such a warm, beautiful, kind family…Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays."
Hopefully, this isn't the last we see of Kim x Khloé x Britney!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & cadehudson22