Kim Kardashian shares alarming new brain scan update after aneurysm diagnosis: "That just can't be"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian opened up about a new health concern in a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

After learning in October that she had a small brain aneurysm, the 45-year-old said she underwent additional testing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Speaking with Robin Roberts, the reality star reassured the public that she is doing well and encouraged viewers to watch the episode, adding that everything ultimately worked out.

During Thursday's episode, celebrity brain specialist Daniel Amen reviewed her scans and pointed out areas of "low activity" in the front of her brain.

"That just can't be," Kim responded to the news. "It just can't – not accepting."

He suggested chronic stress may be a contributing factor, especially as Kim juggled intensely studying for the California Bar Exam with her busy lifestyle as a mom, actor, and business mogul.

The visit was shown alongside longtime family friend Scott Disick, who offered support on the way to the appointment.

As they traveled to the scan, Scott told Kim he was "sorry for all you're going through," referencing the ongoing public tension between her and ex-husband rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Amen noted that while the SKIMS co-founder is not anxious or depressed, her extreme sleepiness raised red flags.