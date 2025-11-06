Kim Kardashian reveals someone "put a hit out" on her in scary Kardashians teaser

Kim Kardashian's life has been threatened, as she gave a brief glimpse into the scary incident in the teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed an alarming threat on her life in the latest teaser for The Kardashians!

In the latest teaser for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her life was threatened.
In the latest teaser for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her life was threatened.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted the 45-year-old's girls' night with her All's Fair co-stars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson.

Yet, the show ended on a scary note when the preview for the November 13 episode showed Kim fearing for her safety while preparing for her bar exam.

"I am not ready yet," she says in the teaser, per Us Weekly.

Millie Bobby Brown pushes back on question about baby girl: "Really important to protect her"
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown pushes back on question about baby girl: "Really important to protect her"

"I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Someone from prison is like, 'This person put a hit out on your life.'"

The reality star didn't reveal who this person is, but viewers will get more tea on the incident next week.

Season 7 has already been a rollercoaster for Kim, as she'll also dish on the small brain aneurysm she was diagnosed with, which she contributed to stress from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The SKIMS mogul has urged fans to "tune in" to the series for more information on the diagnosis. The Kardashians drops new episodes on every Thursday on Hulu!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: