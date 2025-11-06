Kim Kardashian reveals someone "put a hit out" on her in scary Kardashians teaser

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed an alarming threat on her life in the latest teaser for The Kardashians!

In the latest teaser for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her life was threatened. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted the 45-year-old's girls' night with her All's Fair co-stars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson.

Yet, the show ended on a scary note when the preview for the November 13 episode showed Kim fearing for her safety while preparing for her bar exam.

"I am not ready yet," she says in the teaser, per Us Weekly.

"I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Someone from prison is like, 'This person put a hit out on your life.'"

The reality star didn't reveal who this person is, but viewers will get more tea on the incident next week.

Season 7 has already been a rollercoaster for Kim, as she'll also dish on the small brain aneurysm she was diagnosed with, which she contributed to stress from her ex-husband, Kanye West.