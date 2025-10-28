Kim Kardashian opens up about alarming brain aneurysm diagnosis

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian has shed light on her alarming health scare featured in the newest season of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has shared a health update after the reality star revealed she was diagnosed with a "little" brain aneurysm. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old reality star appeared on Good Morning America, where she opened up about the brain aneurysm diagnosis she revealed during last week's season 7 premiere.

"You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan," Kim said. "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars with all the team."

Though she encouraged fans to "tune in next week" to learn exactly what went down, she did confirm that "everything works out" in the end.

Kim's health scare was previewed on Thursday during the reality series' trailer for the rest of the season.

In the clip, the SKIMS mogul revealed that the "little aneurysm" was likely caused by stress, which she appeared to attribute to her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim shared some rare insight into the breakup elsewhere in the premiere, admitting that she had what she felt like was "Stockholm syndrome" when it came to her ex and his erratic behavior,