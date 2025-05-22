Kim Kardashian "finally" celebrates major milestone in law school journey

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer after "finally" completing her law school program.

Kim Kardashian (r.) celebrated "finally" completing her four-year law school program with a backyard graduation ceremony attended by her friends and family. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @kimkardashian

The 44-year-old reality star shared footage on Wednesday of her backyard "graduation" after finishing a four-year Law Office Study Program.

As reported by People, Kim completed the program in six years and is now eligible for the bar exam after an apprenticeship with a California law firm.

The outlet confirmed she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is required in her case as she did not attend an accredited law school.

Kim celebrated the achievement with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney as well as her four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The SKIMS mogul was honored by Jessica Jackson, one of the lawyers she apprenticed under, in a speech at the ceremony, where she told the group, "Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice.

"No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read."

Kim has followed in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., with her law journey, as the late attorney rose to global fame while working on the defense team of OJ Simpson during his blockbuster 1995 murder trial.