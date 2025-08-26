Kim Kardashian comes under fire for daughter North's corset look

Rome, Italy - Kim Kardashian is facing some backlash from fans over her 12-year-old daughter's latest look.

Kim Kardashian (l.) got some heat from fans for letting her 12-year-old daughter rock a corset in Rome over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kimandnorth

While out and about in Rome over the weekend, Kim and her eldest child, North West, turned heads in dramatic, goth-inspired 'fits, as reported by Page Six.

The 44-year-old reality star sported a black lace bra that peeked out from under a black satin gown, while North opted for a tight corset, blue miniskirt, and massive platform boots, which led her to tower over her mom.

North, whose dad is rapper Kanye West, amped up the look with bold blue ombre locks that she styled into long ponytails, along with a small, heart-shaped black purse and glasses.

Images of the pair's outing quickly went viral, with many fans arguing the corest look was too mature for a pre-teen.

"I'm sorry but 12y/o wearing a push-up corset is crazy no matter what excuses y'all give," one X user said.

"If anything screams 'I'm a bad mother' it's letting her child wear this outfit," another fan said on Instagram.

Kim hasn't addressed the controversy, but she did seem to give her daughter's look her stamp of approval in a TikTok video shared to their joint page.