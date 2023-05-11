Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get their PDA on in NSFW snap

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have upped their PDA once again with a new snap courtesy of the Blink-182 drummer.

Travis Barker (r) showed his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, how much he missed her in true Kravis style. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kravis will always be Kravis.

On Monday, Travis showed just how much he missed his wifey with a risqué snap he shared to his Instagram story.

The post featured the spicy spouses in a pool, with Kourt sporting a silver bikini top as she held the camera and smiled from ear to ear.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old rocker was preoccupied with kissing the Lemme founder's bare chest.

Travis captioned the shot, "Counting the days..." and though the pic is blurry, it was clear that the spouses were having a blast.

The pair's latest X-rated pic is hardly the first time the two have shamelessly displayed their spicy PDA, which hasn't always sat well with fans.

Kourt herself has also been subjected to scrutiny following her recent weight gain amid her in vitro fertilization journey.

Last week, the Kardashians star showed off her "IVF body" on her Instagram story where she was seen sporting a bikini.