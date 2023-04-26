Travis Barker reveals NSFW secret to happy marriage with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles, California - It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a very steamy marriage, but the Blink-182 drummer attributed this one thing to the success of their relationship.

Travis Barker (l) says this one small thing is the secret to his spicy marriage with Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & kourtneykardashian

According to the 47-year-old musician, there is one small thing that serves as the key to his marriage with the reality TV star.

In an ad for his collab with canned water brand Liquid Death, Travis jokes that enemas are the secret to his rock star life and his PDA-filled marriage.

"How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music?" the artist was seen saying to the camera all the while laying naked.

After the camera flash to the tattoo of his wifey's eyes, Travis continues, "I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my a**hole."

"Thanks to my new signature and a Mother's Day collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality and now you can, too," he jokes in the commercial.

"It'll be our secret."