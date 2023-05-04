Kourtney Kardashian shows off "IVF body" in new bikini post!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian proudly flaunted her "IVF body" while giving one of her BFFs birthday love on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a rare look at her IFV body on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality star fearlessly gave fans a look at her changing body amid her ongoing in vitro fertilization journey.

While honoring her longtime friend's Natalie birthday, Kourtney shared a carousel of snaps on her IG Story, with one showing the Poosh owner posing in a teeny bikini.

"A little IVF body," the Kardashians star captioned the snap.

It shows Kourtney enjoying a tropical getaway with Natalie and two other friends, matching her stringy-black two-piece set with black shades and a stack of silver changed necklaces.