Kourtney Kardashian shows off "IVF body" in new bikini post!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian proudly flaunted her "IVF body" while giving one of her BFFs birthday love on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality star fearlessly gave fans a look at her changing body amid her ongoing in vitro fertilization journey.
While honoring her longtime friend's Natalie birthday, Kourtney shared a carousel of snaps on her IG Story, with one showing the Poosh owner posing in a teeny bikini.
"A little IVF body," the Kardashians star captioned the snap.
It shows Kourtney enjoying a tropical getaway with Natalie and two other friends, matching her stringy-black two-piece set with black shades and a stack of silver changed necklaces.
Kourtney Kardashian's IVF journey continues
Kourtney had previously shared with fans that she had begun undergoing IVF to try and conceive a child with her hubby, Travis Barker.
Yet her fertility journey hasn't been an easy one as she's not only been subjected to vicious comments about her weight gain, Kourt also opened up about experiencing menopause-like symptoms.
But Mrs. Barker shared during an episode of the Hulu reality series that her rocker husband has "praised" her "thicker body."
"Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect'," the mom of three gushed during her confessional.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian