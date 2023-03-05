Kravis forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's spiciest PDA moments!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's one-year anniversary is vastly approaching. Here's a look back at their most iconic and over-the-top PDA moments!
By now, it's quite clear that Kourt and Travis AKA Kravis are crazy in love.
The spouses have never been shy about showing their affection for one another in public – emphasis on never.
From their humble beginnings to their dreamy nuptials, the love birds have been openly kissing and canoodling all around the world to the dismay of many.
But love is love, and we'd be remiss not to take a look back at this celebrity couple's PDA-filled romance.
Here are Kravis' top PDA moments! Warning, things may get a little spicy.
When Travis tatted Kourt's name on him so the world knew it was real!
After confirming that they were an item in January 2021, the Blink-182 member wasted no time in showing how much his new boo meant to him.
Since Travis is a tattoo enthusiast, it's not shocking that he added The Kardashians star's name to his array of body art.
The drummer has since continued honoring his bride with several tattoo tributes.
But it all began when the musician got "Kourtney" inked on his body in cursive.
As Drake once said, "Tat my f**kin' name on you so I know it's real," and that's exactly what Travis did!
Kravis' steamy make-out session at UFC 264
2021 was pretty much the year of Kravis as the two were always seen with their tongue down each other's throat.
But it was really the Las Vegas UFC 264 fight in July 2021 that solidified Kravis' spicy romance.
The two put on quite the show when the arena's camera zoomed in on them.
What first started off as loving glances quickly turned into a full-blown make-out session.
Though the moment was a bit cringe, it was still nice to see how happy Travis made Kourt!
Kourtney and Travis seal the deal with an Italian smooch
Following Travis' swoon-worthy proposal, the couple made things official with a sweet kiss at their Italian ceremony.
The Barker's romantic affair came after their fake Vegas wedding and impromptu courthouse nuptials.
The spouses shared candid shots from the beautiful wedding, where Kourt was a vision in her stunning custom Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress.
Her attire also included a dramatic veil that featured a hand-embroidered Virgin Mary.
And just like that, Kravis has become one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood as the obsession over their PDA-filled romance continues!
