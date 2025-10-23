Selena Gomez surprises fans with "nostalgic" new song for Netflix's Nobody Wants This

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has treated fans to a musical "nostalgia droplet" in the form of a new song for the soundtrack of Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

Selena Gomez debuted a new song called In The Dark for season 2 of Netflix's Nobody Wants This. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 33-year-old star debuted her latest track, In The Dark, along with an accompanying music video at midnight on Thursday.

"This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it," Selena said via Instagram.

The romantic pop track sees her sing, "And I'll be there when you lose yourself to remind you of who you are / And I'll be there like nobody else, you're so beautiful in the dark."

In The Dark is the Rare Beauty mogul's first musical release since I Said I Love You First – made with her now-husband Benny Blanco – dropped in March.

Along with In The Dark, season 2 of Nobody Wants This, which hit Netflix on Thursday, also features Sunset Blvd from the couple's collaborative album.

Selena isn't the only star to debut an original track for the romantic comedy's latest season, as Finneas, Role Model, Kacey Musgraves, and more also have brand-new songs on the soundtrack.