SAG Awards: Vatican thriller Conclave wins top prize in major upset

Los Angeles, California - Vatican thriller Conclave won top prize at an unpredictable Screen Actors Guild Awards gala Sunday, throwing a potential late curveball into the Oscars race just a week before the Academy Awards.

John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Conclave at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. © REUTERS

The movie about the mysterious, behind-closed-doors selection process for choosing a new pope won the prize for best cast – the SAG equivalent to best picture – for a stellar ensemble including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

Collecting the award, Fiennes said the win was a celebration of "community," and "the supreme importance of it in our work and in the world."

Rossellini earlier wished "a quick recovery" to Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for 10 days with respiratory issues and remains in critical condition.

Having also won big at Britain's recent BAFTA awards, Conclave now appears a strong, late-breaking contender for the best picture Oscar, alongside critical darlings such as Anora.

In another upset, Timothee Chalamet won the SAG Award for best actor for his portrayal of a youthful Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

"I know we're in a subjective business but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness," said Chalamet, never short on confidence.

"I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats," he added, citing inspirations including multiple Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Marlon Brando, and sporting titans Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps.

"I want to be up there," said the 29-year-old.

Adrien Brody has long been seen as the runaway favorite for this year's awards season with his performance as a brilliant architect, haunted by the Holocaust, in The Brutalist.

Chalamet's win suggests that the Oscars race could be closer than expected.