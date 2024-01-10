Oppenheimer leads nominees in first-ever streaming SAG Awards

Los Angeles, California - Fresh from its wins at the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Wednesday topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are key to Oscars success.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy (l) and Robert Downey Jr., leads the nominees at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast globally on Netflix – an awards show first for the world's biggest streamer.

Oppenheimer, which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, earned nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, as well as Outstanding Performance by a Cast – the SAG Awards' top prize.

Nolan's three-hour epic, which earned nearly $1 billion and received rave reviews from critics, is rapidly becoming the clear favorite for the Academy Awards in March.

Barbie – the other half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" box office phenomenon and the year's highest-grossing film – picked up nominations for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the overall cast. The surreal comedy based on the wildly popular doll also picked up a nomination for its stunt performers.

The other films with three acting nominations were Martin Scorsese's epic Killers of the Flower Moon – despite Leonardo DiCaprio missing out – and the scathing satire American Fiction, starring Jeffrey Wright.

Both movies are nominated for best cast, with the musical remake The Color Purple rounding out that category.