Kylie and Kendall Jenner party in the sun with BFF Hailey Bieber amid breakup rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went on vacay with sister Kendall Jenner and their BFF Hailey Bieber for a break from their alleged breakup drama!

Kylie Jenner (l.) took a break from her alleged breakup drama to party with sister Kendall Jenner (second from l.) and their BFF Hailey Bieber (r.)! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok@kyliejenner

Kylie frolicked in the sun on a luxurious girls' trip in a Wednesday TikTok post captioned, "24 hrs."

The video is a series of clips from the Kylie Cosmetics mogul of what appears to be her time at a resort with Kendall, Hailey, and more of their friends.

After posing for the camera with Hailey and a bouquet of flowers, the 26-year-old can be seen eating and drinking various goodies like ice cream, beer, and several shots.

The Kardashians star also alternated between different variations of loungewear and swim wear, including a chic red thong bikini and a Coquette-ish white lace maxi skirt.

Kylie ended out the video with the raucous group of friends indulging themselves in a round of karaoke.