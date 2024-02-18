New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2024 outfit forecast!

New York Fashion Week showed us the most fabulous clothing trends we can expect to see in fall and winter of 2024, and here they are!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York Fashion Week has shown us the exciting clothing trends we can expect to see in the fall and winter of 2024.

New York Fashion Week has shed light on the hottest trends this coming fall and winter. © Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images/AFP Fernanda Calfat / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The fashion highlights for the fall and winter of 2024 and early 2025 are the inverse of spring 2024's Coquette trend. It seems that the colors and styles are taking inspiration from the upcoming Wicked movie and Taylor Swift's speculated Reputation rerecording, as well as her newly-announced dark academia-coded Tortured Poets Department album. Seriously, how did that work out so perfectly? Did Taylor give the top designers a call or vice versa? It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the pop mastermind! Fashion Hair trends for fall and winter 2024: New York Fashion Week slays the game! The viral mob wife trend is also prominently featured in the fashion mix, as is the mesh/chainmail look. Watch the hyper-feminine fits of late morph into something that ends up a bit more sultry and sinister for this NYFW fall/winter 2024 outfit forecast!

Shape, size, and unconventional lines

The New York runway shows got creative with deconstructed and oversized looks, especially in knits and suits. © Collage: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images/AFP Fernanda Calfat/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/AFP Arturo Holmes/GETTY IMAGES The New York runway shows got creative with deconstructed and oversized looks, especially in knits and suits. Proportion play was especially evident in extremely tailored suits featuring oversized, Tim Burton-esque shoulders and asymmetrical lines. This trend was well-employed by Thom Browne, Luar, and Willy Chavarria. Flow and frilly elements were still present as fashion holdovers from the Spring season, but the frills and flows got cranked up to eleven! Lacy Coquette was replaced by surreal oversized statement ruffles and knots in the form of Elizabethan collars for Altuzarra, sculptural accents by Ulla Johnson, and fin-like frills via Christian Siriano. The flowing twee dresses shown previously were also replaced with elegant yet amorphous toga drapes a la Christian Cowan. Oversized fur and faux fur coats/accents (Retrofête and Prabal Gurung), as well as show-stealing puffer jackets (e.g. Thom Browne) paired with more form-fitting looks brought TikTok's mob wife trend to mind!

Corporate luxury

A WASP-y corporate luxury clothing aesthetic dominated the runways for New York Fashion Week 2024. © Collage: JP Yim, Arturo Holmes, & Fernanda Calfat for Getty Images North America and AFP NYFW's big hair looks were largely compared to '60s mod, but could it be that they were trying to achieve something a bit more '80s? The Dynasty hair paired well with the WASP-y corporate luxury clothing aesthetic that dominated the runways. Granted, the sharper and more Tim-Burton-ish proportions, as well as those ever-present grungy influences, made the fits stand out from their '80s counterparts. Designer Tommy Hilfiger – newly returned to the runways – whole-heartedly embraced the rise of "quiet luxury" with creative riffs on prep classics like varsity jackets, tweed coats, and cashmere. Other standouts in corporate luxury include Chavarria's sharp lapels and exaggerated shoulders, Prabal Guring's heritage-inspired crystal and gold looks, and Miu Miu's cropped knits and pleated skirts. These office glam ensembles were infused with a Victorian Edgar Allen Poe edge in Thom Browne's enchanting runway presentation, a goth vibe that bled into much of the Fashion Week offerings.

Grunge, goth, and dark fantasy

Dark academia and dark fantasy elements were sprinkled over New York Fashion Week as Coquette transformed into something bold, powerful, and sexy. © Collage: Fernanda Calfat & Ilya S. Savenok for Getty Images North America and AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@justinemarjan Dark academia and dark fantasy elements were sprinkled over New York Fashion Week as Coquette transformed into something bold, powerful, and sexy. From hoods to BDSM-inspired harnesses, naked mesh and androgyny intermingled with copious amounts of leather and fur for Fall/Winter 2024. Pop culture influences like Reputation, Tortured Poets Department, and Wicked aside, the mob wife influence was strongly present in the glamorous siren mood of the designs. Ludovic de Saint Sernin made a splash with his leather bondage styles and rear cleavage as Kim Shui and Tory Burch followed suit with a mix of sensual and sophisticated outfits. The lace of spring will be replaced by a see-through mesh, something that celebs like Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus have already been showing off on the red carpet circuit. Bows aren't entirely out for Fall/Winter 2024 either, but have become more structural and knotted – maybe in a nod to the BDSM influences we've seen as well? Metallics did double duty throughout as an ode to industrial and glam elements, seamlessly tying the two disparate aesthetics together.

Pop art pops of color/color blocking

Color pops were big at the New York Fashion Week runway shows for Christian Cowan (l.) and Retrofête. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@justinemarjan & Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images/AFP Fernanda Calfat/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP The pop-art trend from the Fashion Week makeup looks bled into the clothes as well for some great big pops of color mixed in with the glam/grunge neutrals. Orange was the color pop to watch for Proenza Schouler, Pamella Roland, and Helmut Lang. For other designers – like LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, Rotate, and Christian Cowan – red was the color of the hour. Interestingly, a stark white was sometimes used as a pop as well to break up the black and grey hues. Brands like Carolina Herrera, Retrofête, Badgley Mischka, Batsheva, and Prabal Gurung embraced the black-and-white look. Perhaps some took inspiration from Ryan Murphy's new show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans?