Kylie Jenner posts thirst trap amid rumors of Timothée Chalamet split
Los Angeles, California - Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet quietly called it quits?
On Monday, Kylie Jenner posted some racy bikini pics on Instagram, and the buzz is that the snaps were set up as a thirst trap for Timothée Chalamet.
Could there be trouble in paradise for Kylie and Timothée after that PDA-filled Golden Globes appearance?
Fans sure seem to think so!
Bear in mind that there was also some alleged drama at that awards show, and the couple was right in the eye of the storm.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been linked to the actor since at least April, initially keeping their romance fairly private, but now, some are worried that the love story has come to an end.
Did Kylie Jenner hint at a split from Timothée Chalamet over Valentine's Day?
There's been mounting speculation that the celeb couple might have ended after Kylie posted on her IG story about her kids being her Valentines, writing, "I'm excited for my Valentines to wake up."
And yet, there was no mention of Timothée all day long. Even more worrying for the shippers was a main grid post of Kylie all alone captioned, "Happy vday." What do you think – is it confirmation?
Some have also speculated that Kylie could be jealous of Timmy's close bond with friend and Dune co-star Zendaya, who's been dating Tom Holland since 2021.
