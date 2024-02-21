Kylie Jenner posts thirst trap amid rumors of Timothée Chalamet split

Kylie Jenner (r.) has sparked breakup rumors after excluding boyfriend Timothée Chalamet from her recent Valentine's Day posts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

On Monday, Kylie Jenner posted some racy bikini pics on Instagram, and the buzz is that the snaps were set up as a thirst trap for Timothée Chalamet.

Could there be trouble in paradise for Kylie and Timothée after that PDA-filled Golden Globes appearance?

Fans sure seem to think so!

Bear in mind that there was also some alleged drama at that awards show, and the couple was right in the eye of the storm.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been linked to the actor since at least April, initially keeping their romance fairly private, but now, some are worried that the love story has come to an end.