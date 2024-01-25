Do Kendall Jenner's friends disapprove of her reunion with Bad Bunny?

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny are back together . While fans of the celebs are celebrating over the news, Kenny's inner circle isn't quite so pleased at this particular development...

Kendall Jenner's (l) friends are reportedly skeptical of her romance with rapper Bad Bunny. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

Ever since the on-again-off-again couple was seen together again around New Year's Eve, fans have been speculating up a storm as to their relationship status.

Apparently, the reunion doesn't come as much of a surprise to those in the know, however!

"Kendall's friends aren't surprised whatsoever that she's seeing Bad Bunny again," a source dished to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes."

The insider added that her friends are "still not convinced he's The One for her, but if he treats her well, then they're good with it."

"At the end of the day, if she's happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date," the source said.

Huh. Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but not nothing either!