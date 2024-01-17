Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating again?

Los Angeles, California - After reuniting on a friends' trip to Barbados, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly rekindled their romance.

On Monday, the US Sun revealed that inside sources have claimed the stars "have been reconnecting again" after the New Year's Eve vacay.

"They are very different people, and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split," the source said.

"They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year, and since getting back, they've been dating again."

The insider added that the 28-year-old reality star has been spending time with the rapper on the "down low," sneaking into private venues and events to avoid the prying eye of the public.

"He's keen to win her back, and although they're taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again," the informant added.

Despite their beachside reunion, previous reports affirmed that Kendall and the 29-year-old musician were not back together. The pair had dated for 10 months before supposedly calling it quits in December 2023.